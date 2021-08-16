Action Arcade Wrestling (Xbox) – New Gameplay Today

The Xbox Summer Sale was always going to be a tough act to follow, but there are still decent discounts in this week's selection if you know where to look. For those struggling with that part, the TA news team is back with some more pointers. Well, most of them, anyway — Sean is off getting drunk in a field somewhere, and Heidi struggled to find any featured games that she hadn't already championed quite recently, so politely abstained. Nevertheless, the rest of us have put together a trio of choices, so you may still find something new to add to your backlog yet. Here's what we've got for you this week...