Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Action Arcade Wrestling (Xbox) – New Gameplay Today

By Marcus Stewart
Game Informer Online
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you a fan of arcade-style wrasslin’ games and have become disenchanted with the simulation gameplay of WWE 2K? Look towards the aisle because here comes Action Arcade Wrestling. This non-licensed title emulates classics such as WWF Superstars and Wrestlemania: The Arcade Game by going back to basics. The drama unfolds on a 2D playing field with grappling mechanics that are easy for anyone to pick up while also having a fair amount of depth to sink your teeth into. Created by only a couple of designers, AAW isn’t chasing the title of the biggest and best grappler around. Rather, it offers a small but tightly-made throwback to the wrestling games of yesteryear.

www.gameinformer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Marcus Stewart
Person
Kenny Omega
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Gameplay
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Wrestling
Related
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Innovative New Action Roguelite Dreamscaper Out Today

If you’ve enjoyed the recent smash hit Hades, you may want to check out Dreamscaper, which has officially released after nearly a year of early access. Dreamscaper is a gorgeous isometric action roguelite where you must both interact with the real world during the day time and combat your nightmares in your dreams during the nighttime.
Video Gamestrueachievements.com

Xbox Sales TA Team Picks (August 6th)

The Xbox Summer Sale was always going to be a tough act to follow, but there are still decent discounts in this week's selection if you know where to look. For those struggling with that part, the TA news team is back with some more pointers. Well, most of them, anyway — Sean is off getting drunk in a field somewhere, and Heidi struggled to find any featured games that she hadn't already championed quite recently, so politely abstained. Nevertheless, the rest of us have put together a trio of choices, so you may still find something new to add to your backlog yet. Here's what we've got for you this week...
Video Gamespurexbox.com

These Games Are Coming To Xbox Next Week (August 9-13)

It's time for another weekly Xbox new releases roundup, and we've got a pretty busy week in store, highlighted by a bunch of Game Pass additions. Both Hades and Art of Rally are making their debuts on Xbox (and Game Pass), while outside of XGP, major launches include AC: Valhalla's second expansion, and of course, Lawn Mowing Simulator!
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Back 4 Blood Versus Mode – New Gameplay Today

While there have been plenty of great co-op PVE games in the years since we last took on the undead in the original Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood presents an exciting proposition for those looking to relive the glory days of zombie slaying. Developer Turtle Rock Studios comprises many of the folks who worked on the original game and are now looking to bring the undead fun to a new generation of gamers. Now that the Back 4 Blood early access beta is finally here, fans will finally get to see a fuller picture of Turtle Rock's vision and get to play not only a new campaign level but the PVP mode as well.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Zamazenta Pokemon GO: Niantic Labs Adds New Galar Pokemon

Zamazenta in Pokemon GO makes its debut after Niantic Labs revealed the final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock Event, featuring Pokemon from Sword and Shield. A YouTube video detailing this announcement was uploaded onto the official Pokemon GO channel early Tuesday morning showcasing the third and final part of the game’s Ultra Unlock event, themed around the addition of several Pokemon from the Galar Region. In addition to the debut of Pokemon such as Falinks and Wooloo, both Zamazenta and its fairy-typed counterpart Zacian are the main course in this Sword and Shield-themed event, with Zamazenta receiving the spotlight during the second week, set to begin on Aug. 26 and lasting until Sept. 1.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Tales Of Arise Lord Balseph Boss Fight – New Gameplay Today

With the release of Tales of Arise fast approaching, there’s plenty of RPG goodness on the horizon. If you’ve already read Kimberly Wallace’s sprawling coverage of Arise in the latest issue of Game Informer Magazine, then lend us your eyes and ears for 15 minutes of gameplay footage captured from the first chapter of the game.
Musicinterlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: Games at the (Olympic) Games!

The recent Tokyo Olympic Games saluted the music of video games in a big way!. The Parade of Nations saw athletes entering the stadium to a huge orchestral medley of game music tunes, including themes from Kingdom Hearts, Chrono Trigger, Final Fantasy and lots more. On GAMEPLAY this week, we'll...
Video Gameswindowscentral.com

A quick look at Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming (xCloud) on the Xbox PC app

You've been able to stream Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming titles to your PC for a fair while now, thanks to the browser version (found via the Xbox.com/play website). However, a new update to the Windows 10 Xbox app for users who are part of the Xbox Insider Program can test the first iteration of Xbox Cloud Gaming and Xbox to PC console streaming from within the app. The console streaming aspect sets it apart from the web-based version, which does cloud-only.
Video Gamesmygamer.com

Inbento (Xbox One) Review

Originally released in early 2020 on Nintendo Switch, Inbento is a casual puzzle game that anyone can play. The play-at-your-own-pace approach is super laid back and the silent narrative about a Mommy cat prepping a meal for her young kitten might even jerk a few tears. Everything I said in...
Video GamesGematsu

Tales of Arise demo for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, and Xbox One launches August 18; new hands-on previews, gameplay, and screenshots

Bandai Namco will release a demo for Tales of Arise for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on August 18, the publisher announced. New hands-on previews are also available at various publications, including 4Gamer.net (Japanese), DualShockers, Famitsu (Japanese), Game Informer, Gamer.ne.jp (Japanese), GameSpot, and Siliconera. Tales of...
NFLtrueachievements.com

Xbox Gameplay Chart: Modern Warfare back in first place

Our latest Xbox Gameplay Chart shows Modern Warfare back in first place, while GTA V has been booted into second. Further down, Fallout 4 has re-joined the chart at 29th. Here is the top 40 Xbox Gameplay Chart for the week ending August 8th, 2021. PositionGamePublisherLast week. Chart compiled using...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Cyberpunk Senior Gameplay Designer Now Working on Xbox’s Fable

The senior gameplay designer at CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 game has now announced on his LinkedIn profile that he has moved on to work at Playground Games as a Principle Gameplay Designer on the newly announced Fable game. Pawel Kapala’s new position indicates that he will now be working...
FIFAfingerguns.net

Foreclosed Review (Xbox Series) – Drawn and Quartered

Can Foreclosed execute its unique blend of game styles to match its ambition? The Finger Guns review. The gaming landscape is a very different one from what it was back in my day. Back in my day (the mythical decades known as the 80s and 90s), mainstream games that mixed genres were somewhat rare – platformers were platformers, beat-em-ups were beat-em-ups…you get the idea. Nowadays, almost every game is a blend of at least two genres, with even the likes of FIFA incorporating RPG mechanics in its career modes and deck-building mechanics in Ultimate Team.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Reminder: GTA V Is Leaving Xbox Game Pass Today (August 8)

In case you missed the news a couple of weeks ago, today marks the removal of Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox Game Pass for console, which takes place exactly four months to the day it was re-added to the service back in April. No explanation has been provided for...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

Dreamscaper – New Gameplay Today

Dreamscaper is out now for PC and Switch. What is Dreamscaper? Well, it’s a roguelike romp through, as you probably guessed by the title, dreamscapes. As the character Cassidy, you’re tasked with navigating both the dream world and what appears to be the waking world as you unravel mysteries and acquire a ton of various unlockables. Dreamscaper is part of the more recent wave of roguelikes, decidedly in the roguelite camp, meaning that the player is constantly unlocking new things to find on runs and also gaining permanent power boosts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy