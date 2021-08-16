Action Arcade Wrestling (Xbox) – New Gameplay Today
Are you a fan of arcade-style wrasslin’ games and have become disenchanted with the simulation gameplay of WWE 2K? Look towards the aisle because here comes Action Arcade Wrestling. This non-licensed title emulates classics such as WWF Superstars and Wrestlemania: The Arcade Game by going back to basics. The drama unfolds on a 2D playing field with grappling mechanics that are easy for anyone to pick up while also having a fair amount of depth to sink your teeth into. Created by only a couple of designers, AAW isn’t chasing the title of the biggest and best grappler around. Rather, it offers a small but tightly-made throwback to the wrestling games of yesteryear.www.gameinformer.com
