Huawei CFO’s legal team resumes defense in Canadian court

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Lawyers for a senior executive for Chinese communications giant Huawei Technologies have argued at an extradition hearing in Canada that there is no evidence she made any misrepresentations that resulted in a bank suffering a loss. Meng Wanzhou was arrested at the Vancouver airport in late 2018 at the request of the U.S., which wants her extradited to face fraud charges. Meng is the daughter of Huawei’s founder and serves as the company’s chief financial officer. The U.S. accuses Huawei of using a Hong Kong shell company to sell equipment to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions, and it alleges Meng committed fraud by misleading the HSBC bank about the company’s business dealings in Iran. Meng attended Monday’s hearing, following the proceedings through a translator.

