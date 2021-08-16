Cancel
Sandoval County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Sandoval by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-16 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Sandoval The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Sandoval County in north central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 208 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Rainfall rates of one inch or more in an hour were detected by radar in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ponderosa.

Ponderosa, NM
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sandoval County, NM
