Falcons Become 1st NFL Team to Have Every Player Vaccinated Against COVID-19

The Atlanta Falcons are the first team in the NFL to have 100 percent of their players receive a COVID-19 vaccination, according to Zach Klein of WSB Atlanta. As Scott Bair of the team's official site noted, the players now receive a wide range of benefits for the high vaccination rate based on NFL protocols, including not having to wear masks around the team facility. The players also do not have to face daily tests for COVID-19 or quarantine after close contact with someone who does test positive.