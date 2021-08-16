Cancel
Alligator handler recovering after attack, daring rescue

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah reptile center employee is recovering after an alligator yanked her into its enclosure during a presentation, and a visitor leapt in after her and helped free her from its jaws. Video taken by a guest shows an unidentified handler at Scales & Tails Utah, in West Valley City, talking to guests about the alligator Saturday when it bit her hand and dragged her into the water. The video shows one of the guests climbing on top of the alligator, pinning it. Another guest then helps the handler escape from the pool. The reptile center’s owner, Shane Richins, says the handler is recovering after undergoing surgery.

