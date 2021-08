The Falcons don’t have an imposing defensive front; outside of Grady Jarrett and Dante Fowler, there aren’t many guys that strike fear into opposing offensive linemen. In Talkin’ Birdy’s interview with Scott Bair, the Falcons Digital Managing Editor told us that he believed it would be a rotational group, which I have to agree with. Still, there will be a time where the Falcons defense needs to get off the field, and someone other than the previously mentioned two will have to win a one-on-one matchup. In my 53-man roster projection, I have the Falcons keeping four true edge defenders and six interior defenders.