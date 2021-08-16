Flood Advisory issued for Guadalupe, Torrance by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-16 14:59:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-16 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Arroyos, streams, and normally dry rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes. Water in arroyos can travel many miles and take hours to reach your location from upstream rain areas. Target Area: Guadalupe; Torrance The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for East Central Torrance County in central New Mexico West Central Guadalupe County in east central New Mexico * Until 515 PM MDT. * At 212 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Rainfall rates of one inch or more an hour were indicated by radar. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of East Central Torrance and West Central Guadalupe Counties This includes the following streams and drainages Pintada Arroyo.