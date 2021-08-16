Portland firefighter arrested in kidnapping case

UPDATE: Two others are charged in the case that began in downtown Portland after a call about suspicious circumstances.

Three people, including a Portland Fire & Rescue firefighter, are facing multiple kidnapping charges after a person was kidnapped in downtown Portland and then later found in Clackamas County over the weekend

The Portland Police Bureau announced the arrest of 42-year-old Hong Dieu Lee, 46-year-old Douglas Lee Bourland and 24-year-old Edward Sherman Simmons in connection with the kidnapping.

Lee faces assault in the second degree, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of kidnap in the first degree, while Bourland and Simmons are each charged with three counts of kidnap in the first degree. It's unclear if any have attorneys.

Portland Fire & Rescue officials confirm Bourland is a firefighter.

Police received a call just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 about "suspicious circumstances" and a responding officer learned a witness saw what they thought was a kidnapping near Southwest Broadway and Taylor Street. Officers followed up on a suspect vehicle description and possible suspect descriptions after learning a person was potentially kidnapped at gunpoint and taken against their will into a vehicle, according to police.

About an hour later, police said a patrol officer in John's Landing saw a potential suspect vehicle and stopped it near Southwest California Street and Macadam Avenue. Other officers responded to the stop and eventually three people, later identified as Lee, Bourland and Simmons, were taken into custody, according to police.

The victim was not in the vehicle but was eventually found in Clackamas County on Sunday around 10 a.m. on Aug. 15, according to authorities. The victim's current condition is unclear.

Meanwhile, Lee, Bourland and Simmons were booked into Multnomah County Detention Center. It's unclear when they will be arraigned on the charges.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, Portland Fire & Rescue Chief Sara Boone said, "Service, community, and sacrifice are central to what it means to be a Portland firefighter. I am gravely concerned by details of this arrest but will closely follow the legal proceedings before forming an opinion about what has occurred. On the surface these are horrific charges and justice needs to be served."

The investigation into the kidnapping case is ongoing, according to police.

Detectives believe the suspects and the victim were not all strangers to one another.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Det. Jeffery Pontius This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or Det. Stephen Gandy This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..

