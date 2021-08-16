Dancing with Our Stars: Meet the Stars – Donnie Van Patter
Each year, community leaders wear their dancing shoes for the coveted winning title that is earned at the Dancing with Our Stars Gala. All this fun and friendly competition benefits the Children's Tumor Foundation and supports the Arkansas chapter's research and mission: to end and find a cure for neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that disturbs cell growth in the nervous system, causing tumors to form on nerve tissue.
