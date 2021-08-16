IID Regular Meeting

(IID Board will hold their regular meeting Tuesday)....The Imperial Irrigation District says the meeting will be open to the public. They say those attending the meeting must wear an appropriate face covering. Those who do not wish to wear a face covering or attend the meeting in person, can still view the meeting via live stream, available on the IID website. The Board of Directors call their meeting into session at 8:00 am, and go directly into closed session. The public session begins at 1:00 in the afternoon. On the action agenda, the Board will discuss salary changes for unrepresented hourly employees. They will discuss the Energy Cost Adjustment billing factors for September, and they will recieve the Quarterly financial update. On their inforrmation agenda the Directors will hear the details of a 2021 Budget Amendment for a negotiated salary increase. Most of the action agenda will deal with work authorizations.