Roster Move: Bears add veteran OT Peters

By Larry Mayer
chicagobears
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bears bolstered their offensive line Monday by signing veteran left tackle Jason Peters to a one-year contract. The 39-year-old has appeared in 213 NFL games with 203 starts in 17 seasons with the Bills (2004-08) and Eagles (2009-20). Since entering the league with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent from Arkansas, Peters has been voted to nine Pro Bowls, with his last selection coming in 2016, and been named first-team All-Pro twice in 2007 and '08.

www.chicagobears.com

