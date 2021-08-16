Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Observations and Notes as Huskies Hold Spirited Monday Workout

By Dan Raley
Posted by 
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 3 days ago

Mondays are supposed to be low-energy, foot-dragging, back-to-work days that you just want to get through.

The University of Washington football team, however, used this moment to have a surprisingly high-energy workout that involved a lot of hitting, yelling and, except for one minor skirmish, no fighting.

For not quite two hours, the Husky offense and defense took turns beating up on each other during a fast-paced physical practice — No. 10 in the order of things — coming off the weekend.

There was inside linebacker M.J. Tafisi taking running back Richard Newton head on with a crack of their helmets and dropping him behind the line of scrimmage.

This came in a 9-on-7 drill in which the ball was handed off 12 consecutive times to a back going straight up the middle and seemed to have everyone's attention.

Freshman wide receiver Jabez Tinae let people see a little more what he could do when he took a Patrick O'Brien pass and raced 75 yards for a score.

The contact was so fierce at times that inside linebacker Daniel Heimuli and defensive tackle Noah Ngalu each went down before limping off the field.

Practice actually closed out 10 minutes early after Terrell Bynum caught a short fade pass from Dylan Morris for a score in the far corner of the end zone, capping an 80-yard drive down the field.

"How about that end?" wide-receivers coach Junior Adams asked. "That's a good way to end practice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gCSu5_0bTTzWln00

As fall camp zeroes in on the halfway point and the Montana season opener at home draws closer, the following are a few observations on the way things are shaking out:

Back to Back

Running backs Richard Newton and Cam Davis appear to be separating themselves from the rest of this well-stocked UW position group, which includes former starters Sean McGrew and Kamari Pleasant, plus promising redshirt freshman Jay'Veon Sunday, who is pushing hard to play.

"I feel that Richard is a lot of power and I have a lot of speed," said Davis, a redshirt freshman meeting with the Husky media for the first time. "I feel we both have big playmaking ability, but Richard has a lot of power at the goal line. I feel I do have a lot of speed."

Stops Signs

After giving up an un-Husky-like high number of rushing yards in 2020, the Huskies seem more committed to using an old-school 5-2 defense at times, starting three down linemen in Tuli Letuligasenoa, Taki Taimani and Faatui Tuitele, all sophomores or younger.

True freshman Kuao Peihopa was not with them on Monday. He was injured and watched practice while wearing a boot on his right foot. Insiders have noted that the first-year player from Hawaii is so good already that he has the ability to take someone's starting job away before the season ends, much like former Huskies Scott Garnett and Danny Shelton did up front as freshmen. Garnett was a fairly immediate starter in 1980 while Shelton waited to make his first-team breakthrough in the Apple Cup of his first year in 2011.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V5Rhx_0bTTzWln00
Taki Taimani, Faatui Tuitele and Draco Bynum head for the defensive-lineman drills.  Dan Raley

Otton Out Route

All-America tight end candidate Cade Otton, back for his fourth season as a Husky starter, has become such a reliable first receiving option for quarterback Dylan Morris that knowledgeable observers expect him to catch in excess of 60 passes this fall. In his three previous seasons, he's finished with 12, 32 and 18 catches.

Fast Eddie

The leadership on this team is so pronounced that sophomore inside linebacker and Husky defensive leader Edefuan Ulofoshio could be heard walking to practice and telling walk-on linebacker Styles Siva-Tu'u, a 5-foot-9, 215-pound freshman from O'Dea High School, what he needed to do to make a breakthrough as Ulofoshio had as a walk-on, and that it could happen fast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aefSv_0bTTzWln00
Rome Odunze and Geirean Hatchett were walking to practice before deciding on a piggyback.  Dan Raley

This Little Piggy

UW players often are photographed or filmed coming to practice by athletic-department types, causing them to break into creative poses or do something original. Freshman wide receive Rome Odunze and freshman center Geirean Hatchett arrived at this checkpoint and Hatchett immediately gave Odunze a piggy-back ride into practice, all for camera purposes.

Absentee Ballots

Safety Asa Turner and wide receiver Sawyer Racanelli each have had prolonged absences from fall practice with no explanation given, other than they're still part of the team. Last season, UW coaches and officials took this stance when individuals ran into pandemic issues, which they couldn't address.

Sound of Silence

Every Husky practice is like a rock concert, with coach Jimmy Lake picking out music that blares nonstop to inspire his troops. Guns 'N Roses was in the middle of Sweet Child O' Mine when there was a crackle and the sideline music player went quiet. Placekicker Tim Horn accidentally separated two extension cords near the kicking net that were hooked up to the machine and knocked out the power. The music, however, was back in no time.

Guard Shack

Redshirt freshmen Julius Buelow and Nate Kalepo alternated at No. 1 left guard again while the returning starter and sophomore Ulumoo Ale ran with the second unit in what is becoming a very competitive position battle. Buelow, who stands 6-foot-8 and weighs 330 pounds, has made a big move.

"Julius took a huge step from the spring ... he's just putting it together," said Jaxson Kirkland, the UW's starting left tackle and O-line leader.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: HuskyMaven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
244
Followers
556
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Montana State
Local
Washington Football
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#American Football#Un#Otton Out#O Dea High School#Little Piggy Uw#Guard Shack
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Washington Football Team
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

6 Husky Position Battles to Keep an Eye On

Just over two weeks from the season opener, Jimmy Lake and his coaching staff are still holding auditions for a number of starting jobs across the University of Washington football lineup. Six to be exact. Lake likes to say virtually every position group remains unsettled, to keep his players properly...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

More Accolades for McDuffie, Kirkland as ESPN Singles Them Out

Jaxson Kirkland is a junior in terms of college eligibility, Trent McDuffie just a sophomore. However, it's a given this will be their final season of University of Washington football. They have just 12 or more college games and then it's time to join the new frontier, the one that pays them handsomely for playing this game.
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Husky Target Papa Ahfua Ranks No. 1 Among 2024 O-Linemen

In college football years, 2024 is a lifetime away. Imagine what the Power Five conferences and the playoff system might look like by that time. Consider what players might be pulling in through NIL allowances. Head coaches from Seattle to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, have every reason to stay on the jobs...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Huskies Reveal Basketball Schedule Compiled for a Rebuild

The University of Washington basketball team, in the midst of a major rebuild following a disastrous 5-21 season, announced a 2021-22 schedule that won't tax the Huskies, at least on the non-conference end. There are no Baylors, Auburns or Tennessees on this slate, though the resumption of the cross-state rivalry...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Husky Practice Draws Coaching Icon as Hart Comes for a Look

Randy Hart has a college football coaching resume that resembles a poor man's Top 10 poll. He had stops at his alma mater Ohio State, Notre Dame, Iowa State, Purdue, Tampa Stanford and Washington. Retired for six seasons, Hart, 73, spent 46 years in the business, 21 with five different...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Meet Victor Curne, a Big Texan Who Likes to See and Be Seen

Victor Curne sits down in front of a team room full of media members over the weekend, overwhelming the chair, and offers a friendly greeting as a form of introduction. He's entering his fourth season in the University of Washington football program, and second as a starter, but because of athletic-department interview protocols, this is the first time either side has interacted.
Kirkland, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Saturday's Husky Scrimmage is a Kirkland Family Affair

From a seat about five rows up, Dean Kirkland sat and watched Jaxson Kirkland practice on Saturday morning at Husky Stadium. They're destined to be a pair of unforgettable University of Washington football players from the same stock, 30 years apart as seniors, similarly feted and decorated. A Portland-area developer,...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Eason's NFL Debut Considered a Success as He Shows Poise, Accuracy

Showing more poise than most expected, Jacob Eason turned in a successful NFL debut as he helped the Indianapolis Colts pull out a 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in Indy. The 6-foot-6, 231-pound second-year quarterback from the University of Washington led the Colts on a pair of...
Seattle, WAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Why Doesn't Jimmy Lake Have a UW Honeymoon Period?

Toothbrush in hand, Don James slept in his coaching office to show everyone how serious he was about building a winner as the University of Washington football coach. This unique living arrangement came following his fifth outing in 1975, when he took the Huskies into Alabama and suffered a disastrous 52-0 loss to a Bear Bryant-led team.
College SportsPosted by
HuskyMaven

Forfeits and Beer: Pac-12, UW Push Football Mandates

On a Tuesday in December, the University of Washington football team was preparing for a game at Oregon. The Huskies never made it to Eugene or anywhere else thereafter. A COVID-19 outbreak made every UW offensive linemen unavailable and effectively scuttled the season. As for playing the Ducks, the game...
NFLPosted by
HuskyMaven

Where's Levi? Lions Still Trying to Launch Onwuzurike

Levi Onwuzurike was all smiles and fun-loving boasts when the Detroit Lions drafted him in April in the second round with the 41st overall selection. In a rather colorful oratory, the former University of Washington defensive tackle spoke about bleeping-up offenses and being an immediate disruptor. After all, he hadn't...
NBAPosted by
HuskyMaven

Former Husky Naz Carter Resurfaces in NBA Summer League

Rebuilding a tarnished personal reputation, Naz Carter played in an organized basketball game the other night, turning up in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. This was noteworthy because it the first outing for the 6-foot-6 swingman in 18 months, since his junior season ended, and the University of Washington later dropped him from Mike Hopkins' program over allegations of sexual misconduct.

Comments / 0

Community Policy