Thanks for taking the time to talk with us. What have you been up to since the release of your novel?. Thank you for your interest in what is usually referred to as my “debut” novel, a description that suggests more to come, which may or may not be misleading. Now that I am no longer compulsively revising “The Essence of Nathan Biddle,” I am spending a lot of time answering questions about the book, far more than I could ever have anticipated. I had fatuously assumed that I could turn to other pursuits as soon as I handed the manuscript off, but I was seriously mistaken. I have inchoate ideas for a second novel, but I have done nothing other than move words around in my head.