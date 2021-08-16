‘Superman & Lois’ Review: Season 1 Episode 14 “The Eradicator”
Ever since Lois Lane debuted in Action Comics #1, she has been an aggressive reporter who chased the story no matter the danger. However, I think some of the people who watch this show don’t know that or just don’t like Lois being written in character. Reactions I saw online said Lois was “being needlessly reckless” and how unfortunate it was that Irons saved her. I’m not going to touch the person rooting for Lois to die on a show called Superman & Lois because that’s just in the category of “Female character bad!” idiocy you see in nerd circles, but I do think it is worth discussing some people being mad at Lois being Lois. Have they ever watched a Superman property before?tvsourcemagazine.com
