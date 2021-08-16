Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

With Hellbender, the Adams Family casts their most potent spell yet

By Gabriel Sigler
badfeelingmag.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo one makes movies quite like the Adams Family. Since 2013, the filmmaking family (Toby Poser, John Adams, and their daughters Zelda and Lulu Adams) has crafted thoughtful and resonant independent films on a shoestring budget. The family members star in, write, direct, produce, and even score their films, creating singular works completely outside of the traditional studio ecosystem. While their earlier films like Rumble Strips and Knuckle Jack were dramatic comedies with an off-beat twist, the filmmakers dove head-first into the horror realm with 2019’s acclaimed supernatural thriller The Deeper You Dig. The film had its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Fest, and now the Adams Family is back at Fantasia with Hellbender, a dark coming-of-age tale steeped in folk-horror.

badfeelingmag.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Adams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shudder#Jewish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
FanSided

Fantasia Fest 2021: Hellbender interview with Toby Poser and John & Zelda Adams

Hellbender is a family-focused folk horror nightmare that debuted at Fantasia Fest 2021. The movie stars Toby Poser and Zelda Adams, and was created by Toby, Zelda, and John Adams. The family film comes from Wonder Wheel Productions, the family-run production company founded by Poser and Adams and their children, Zelda and Lulu. Lulu Adams also stars in the film.
Moviesoneroomwithaview.com

Hellbender – Fantasia Festival 2021 Review

From the minds of John Adams, Toby Poser, and their daughter Zelda Adams, comes Hellbender, a family-focused twist on the usual coming-of-age story, starring Zelda and her sister, Lulu Adams. Lonely, homeschooled teen Izzy (Zelda Adams) spends her days exploring the beautiful forest surrounding her home and playing in a punk band with her mother (Toby Poser), who ensures Izzy’s seclusion from the outside world due to an unknown illness. But after consuming a worm, Izzy discovers some dark family secrets.
MoviesScreendaily

The filmmaking family behind Fantasia’s ‘Hellbender’

It’s rare to find a family who live and work alongside one another harmoniously, but Toby Poser and John Adams, together with their daughter Zelda, seem to be pulling it off. The family founded Wonder Wheel Productions in the United States, along with Poser and Adams’ other daughter, Lulu Adams....
Movieshorrornews.net

Shudder Acquires Occult Coming-of-Age Horror, Hellbender

AMC Networks’ Shudder Acquires Occult Coming-of-Age Horror Hellbender Ahead of World Premiere at Fantasia Festival. Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, has acquired the occult horror feature Hellbender ahead of its world premiere at Fantasia International Film Festival. Shudder will release the film, which is written and directed by Toby Poser, John Adams and Zelda Adams, in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand in early 2022.
Musicthefocus.news

Who is in The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family cast? BBC actors and historians!

Another televised take on the Boleyn family is coming to BBC Two this August, just two months after Channel 5’s Anne Boleyn. The ambitious Queen Consort of England is getting the BBC treatment in The Boleyns: A Scandalous Family. The epic three-part series launches this Friday, 13 August 2021. It charts the rise and fall of the Boleyn family under Henry VIII in a part-drama, part-documentary format.
TV & Videoscgmagonline.com

Fantasia 2021 – Hellbender (2021) Review

There’s darkness in discovering a parent is not always acting in the best interest of their child. It sparked the crisis that spun out Tony Soprano, and was the first colossal twist in Run. Sometimes, parents’ actions are unexplainable to the youth that trust them, and the disconnect can add fury to the coming-of-age tale. Hellbender, the story of a mother and daughter duo left in turmoil by maturity, adds depth to its scares by questioning a parent’s motives.
TennisHello Magazine

See the cast of Grace and Frankie and their real-life families

After it was announced that Grace and Frankie had released four new episodes from series seven, fans were rightly thrilled. The popular comedy, starring Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin, follows Grace, a retired cosmetics mogul, and Frankie, a hippie art teacher, whose lives are turned upside down when their husbands Robert and Sol announce that they are in love with each other.
CelebritiesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: SHOCKER! Mariah Copeland’s Kidnapper Revealed?

Young And The Restless spoilers tease the search for Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) will intensify this week. Time is of the essence, as Mariah is in her third trimester. There is much speculation over who is holding the surrogate captive. There are obvious suspects like Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) or Ian Ward (Ray Wise). Fans of the CBS soap are also looking at Nina Webster (Tricia Cast) with suspicion. However, it could be the least likely suspect.
MoviesSt. Louis American

Whoopi Goldberg cast in role in movie about Emmett Till’s family

Whoopi Goldberg will star in an upcoming film about Mamie Till-Mobley’s fight for justice in the murder of her son, Emmett Till. Variety reported Goldberg will be joined by The Haves and the Have Nots actress Danielle Deadwyler. Deadwyler’s character is Till-Mobley, while Goldberg’s portrayal is Till’s grandmother, Alma Carthan.
Houston, TXviralhatch.com

Kenny Rogers’ fortune when he died

Kenny Rogers was a country music singer loved by people around the world and just a few hours after his death there were a lot of social media posts in his honour. Kenny worked hard for every penny he earned. Kenny Rogers was born in Houston, Texas, on August 21,...
TV & VideosPosted by
DoYouRemember?

Catherine Zeta-Jones Cast In New ‘Addams Family’ Series

Tim Burton is working on a new Addams Family series. The show will be titled Wednesday and will focus on the family’s teenage girl, Wednesday Addams. While the rest of the family will have a smaller role, it was still important to have the perfect casting. Catherine Zeta-Jones has been cast as Wednesday’s mother, Morticia Addams.
TV SeriesMiddletown Press

'American Horror Stories' Recap: 'Feral' Is the Most Disturbing Episode Yet

The penultimate episode of “American Horror Stories” took a look at the classic horror trope of “something terrifying is lurking in the woods.” It followed a family on a weekend camping trip led by a father, Jay, played by Aaron Tveit. Yes, he was back in a different role than Adam in the “Rubber(wo)man” two-part premiere.
Clinton, OKwdnonline.com

Southwest Playhouse announces Addams Family cast

CLINTON — Southwest Playhouse, Inc., and director Marjorie Anderson are excited to announce the cast of “The Addams Family” as the following:. Ancestors — Madelyn Blodgett, Bobbi Cornelsen, Madilynn Davidson, Braxton Driskill, Brylie Driskill, Audra Eardman, Olive Foley, Alexandra Fuentes, Gretta Geisler, Megan Gilbert, Emily Gill, Chloe Houck, Seven Jones, Will Kindsfather, Lydia King, Katie Kreizenbeck, Izzy O’Bleness, Sandy Parr, Jovi Petzold, Logan Purser, Paizlee Whitten, Saphira Wilson and Thomas Williams.
Books & Literaturesouthernreviewofbooks.com

Elizabeth Spencer: “A Veritable Seurat of Southern Life”

Like Afia Atakora, who wrote the introduction to The Southern Woman: Selected Fiction, I’d never heard of the author Elizabeth Spencer, much less read her short stories or the novella for which she is most well-known, The Light in the Piazza. I could regret my own negligence, or perhaps blame the patriarchy that relegated her and her stories — written for and about women — to the dark corners of the canon, but instead I will rejoice in finally having discovered her.

Comments / 0

Community Policy