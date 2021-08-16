With Hellbender, the Adams Family casts their most potent spell yet

No one makes movies quite like the Adams Family. Since 2013, the filmmaking family (Toby Poser, John Adams, and their daughters Zelda and Lulu Adams) has crafted thoughtful and resonant independent films on a shoestring budget. The family members star in, write, direct, produce, and even score their films, creating singular works completely outside of the traditional studio ecosystem. While their earlier films like Rumble Strips and Knuckle Jack were dramatic comedies with an off-beat twist, the filmmakers dove head-first into the horror realm with 2019’s acclaimed supernatural thriller The Deeper You Dig. The film had its world premiere at the Fantasia International Film Fest, and now the Adams Family is back at Fantasia with Hellbender, a dark coming-of-age tale steeped in folk-horror.