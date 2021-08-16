What is the release date of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7?

Following Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War‘s Season 5 update, dataminers discovered information pertaining to the upcoming title in the game’s files. The information unearthed confirms that game is titled Call of Duty: Vanguard, which is set World War II, and is apparently scheduled for release on November 5th. Dataminers found images of Vanguard as well but publisher Activision has been actively issuing takedown notices so we are unable to host them here. However, you can head over to the source links below to view them. The artwork is still up at the time of this writing but we can’t guarantee it’ll still be there when you get to it.