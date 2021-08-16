Cancel
Video Games

What is the release date of Call of Duty: Mobile Season 7?

By Rabia Sayal
gamepur.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Mobile Season 6 is coming to an end, and Season 7 will launch a day after it ends. The update will add a ton of new content to the game, including new maps, modes, events, weapons, and more. In addition to this, a brand new Battle Pass will also be made available in which players can level up by earning Battle Pass XP to earn a whole new series of free and premium rewards. Players are eagerly waiting for the next season to begin, and here’s when it will release.

