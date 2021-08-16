Cancel
Official: Josh Evans retires a Jaguar

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Evans, the Jacksonville Jaguars' sixth-round draft pick out of Florida in 2013, has announced his retirement from the National Football League. Evans played three seasons for the Jaguars, from 2013-2015, before completing his NFL career with the Washington Football Team. Evans, 30, started at free safety or strong safety...

Former Jaguar Josh Evans Reflects on How Urban Meyer Can Bring A New Culture To Jacksonville

Former Jacksonville Jaguar safety Josh Evans has known for a while this day was coming; his retirement from the National Football League. Evans was with the Jaguars until the 2016 season, when he was waived. He spent time that season with the Washington Football Team and then made a return to football in 2019 with the Orlando Apollo’s of the Alliance of American Football.
