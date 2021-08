A little over two years ago, in June of 2019, Blini Games brought their atmospheric roguelike dungeon crawler Lovecraft’s Untold Stories to iOS devices. The game had only just launched on PC the previous January, and developed quite a fan base over there. Blini then brought the game to consoles just ahead of the iOS release, and then later in the same year in October they also released a version for Android. But it’s on iOS that I discovered the game and truly fell in love with it, giving it the Game of the Week award when it released. Lovecraft’s Untold Stories is a top-down game where you’ll work through randomly generated levels in a variety of creepy locations using any of the game’s 5 different playable characters. Pretty standard stuff as far as these types of games go, but still nice to see a mechanically sound foundation.