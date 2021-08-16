'Hotel Transylvania: Transformania' Sold to Amazon for $100 Million, Will Skip Theaters
In a move that just about everyone saw coming, Sony has sold Hotel Transylvania: Transformania to a streaming service -- in this case, Amazon Prime Video. There'd been speculation that Sony Pictures Animation's new sequel would land at Netflix since the streamer had already released SPA's recent movies The Mitchells vs. the Machines and Vivo, but Amazon made a strong push for Transformania in an effort to build out its own animation catalogue.collider.com
