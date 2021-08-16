James Gunn Reveals Why Superman Wasn’t ‘The Suicide Squad’ Villain

The Suicide Squad is finally here and features many awesome moments from the movie's vast cast of characters. DC fans were especially excited to see the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, a role she also played in the 2016 Suicide Squad as well as Birds of Prey. In the movie, Harley has a pretty epic escape scene in which she uses her toes to remove a set of keys from a dead body. Director James Gunn has said in the past that his biggest regret is not better showcasing the fact that Robbie did her own stunt for the scene. Clearly, he's still trying to make up for it, because he just shared a cool behind-the-scenes photo from the scene in question.