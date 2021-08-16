James Gunn Reveals Why Superman Wasn’t ‘The Suicide Squad’ Villain
James Gunn opened up about why Superman wasn’t the villain in The Suicide Squad. Earlier this month, The Suicide Squad writer and director James Gunn revealed that he originally saw Task Force X taking on Superman. Those plans ultimately fell through, with the film’s big bad eventually becoming Starro The Conqueror. Critics and fans absolutely adored Starro as the villain, praising Gunn for utilizing the villain’s abilities well and adding emotional depth to the giant starfish.heroichollywood.com
