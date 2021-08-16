10,000 Applications Submitted for NY Fund for Excluded Workers in First Week
About 10,000 applications for the New York Fund for Excluded Workers were received in the first week of the new program. Agencies are reporting that many of the immigrants they are helping apply for funds have received preliminary approval. The Fund is expected to provide $2.1 Billion in aid to immigrants who were economically harmed by the COVID Pandemic. Individuals may receive $3,200 or $15,600 cash assistance.longislandwins.com
Comments / 4