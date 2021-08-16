Cancel
ADV Slides: Using Data Platforms That Are Fit-For-Purpose

By Christiana Nicole
dataversity.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUsing Data Platforms That Are Fit-For-Purpose from DATAVERSITY. To view just the On Demand recording of this presentation, click HERE>>. We must grow the data capabilities of our organization to fully deal with the many and varied forms of data. This cannot be accomplished without an intense focus on the many and growing technical bases that can be used to store, view, and manage data. There are many, now more than ever, that have merit in organizations today.

San Mateo, CAVentureBeat

Data visualization and analytics platform Preset takes in $35.9M

Let the OSS Enterprise newsletter guide your open source journey! Sign up here. San Mateo, California-based analytics data platform Preset today announced that it raised $35.9 million in series B funding led by Redpoint Ventures, which had participation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z). The closure of the round coincides with the launch of the company’s fully managed cloud service from beta, and it brings Preset’s total raised to $48.4 million.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Arrival Co-Developing Its Automotive Open Data Platform with Microsoft

Arrival, the technology company creating electric vehicles (EVs) using its unique technologies, announced it will be co-developing its digital fleet and vehicle capabilities for the automotive industry with Microsoft. This cloud-based approach using Microsoft Azure will enable advanced uses of telemetry, vehicle and fleet data management across vehicle fleets. Marketing...
EconomyThrive Global

The Power of Data and Analytics to Build a Purposeful Business

Sales and marketing teams are no strangers to predictive analytics. Large and small enterprises keep adopting this technology for numerous reasons, like increasing CR or refining their lead gen strategies. The latest big data trends reflect that predictive models remain one of the leading technologies worldwide. It is hardly surprising...
Computersmarketresearchtelecast.com

Software development and data protection – how do they fit together?

Artificial intelligence, Industry 4.0, data mining and IoT are current buzzwords that users as well as software developers believe are in the land of unlimited possibilities. But at the latest when the data protection officer brings the requirements of the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and the Federal Data Protection Act (BDSG) into play, all those involved quickly land on the ground again. Because if a software does not meet these requirements, in the worst case it is considered defective. The view is therefore all too widespread: IT and data protection simply do not go together.
Electronicsautomationworld.com

Industrial Wireless: From Data Platforms to Strategic Solutions

If you are reading this article, you are most likely a consumer of wireless technology—at least in your personal life. In the industrial space, wireless has been utilized for dozens of years for the transmission of data from personal devices or fixed assets and based upon a specific job function or where wired communication was not feasible or desirable. However, the proliferation of smartphones, tablets, and Industry 4.0 drivers such as digital twins, augmented reality, gamification, and the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) has created opportunities for expanded industrial wireless solutions and capabilities with a much broader range of users and use cases. This includes everyone from shop floor users and geographically dispersed asset management teams to the top floor where executives are realizing that wireless isn’t only a technology platform; it offers technology solutions delivering safety, efficiency, and cost reductions with positive impact to the bottom line.
EconomyVentureBeat

Cloud data backup and recovery platform OwnBackup raises $240M

OwnBackup, a platform that provides data backup and recovery services for cloud software providers such as Salesforce, has raised $240 million in a series E round of funding at a $3.35 billion valuation. Cloud spending continues to surge as part of companies’ digital transformation efforts, spurring the need to develop...
Businessaithority.com

Labelbox, Leading Training Data Platform for AI, Opens European Office

Fueled by the recent close of a $40 million funding round and with a quarter of its customers based in Europe, Labelbox builds a world-class AI team in first office in Europe. Labelbox, the leading training data platform for enterprise machine learning applications, announced the opening of its new European office in London and will be building a comprehensive local team to better serve customers on the continent.
TechnologyVentureBeat

Data labeling platform Snorkel AI nabs $85M

Data labeling platform Snorkel AI today announced it has raised $85 million in a series C round co-led by Addition and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, with participation from Greylock, GV, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Nepenthe Capital, and Walden. The round, which brings Snorkel’s total raised to $135 million and its valuation to $1 billion, will be used to continue scaling its engineering team, according to CEO Alex Ratner.
Real EstateTimes Union

PropTech Breakthrough Names Cherre "Overall Data Management Platform of the Year"

Annual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Real Estate Technology Industry. PropTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout real estate technology companies, products and services around the globe, today announced Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data management and analytics platform, has been selected as winner of the “Overall Data Management Platform of the Year” award in the inaugural PropTech Breakthrough Awards program.
Softwareaithority.com

FICX Secures $8Million In Funding To Launch No-Code CX Automation Platform

Series B Investment Round to Fuel Accelerated Development and Growth for Its Software Platform to Digitize and Automate Customer Processes for Frictionless Interaction. FICX, innovator in CX Automation, announced that it has secured $8 million in venture capital funding to accelerate the development of its software to automate customer processes and deliver them over any customer channel. The lead investors in the Series B funding round include NAventures, the corporate venture capital arm of National Bank of Canada, and Prytek, a multinational technology group delivering enterprise technology and managed services in finance and insurance. Previous investor Liberty Global Ventures also participated in the round.
TechnologyEETimes.com

IPBrain, the Big Data Platform for Semiconductors

IPBrain is a big data platform for the semiconductor industry, which provides all kinds of reports such as Process Analysis Report (PAR), Device Floorplan Report (DFR), Circuit Analysis Report (CAR), Patent Analysis Report (PTA) and so on, to support the business leaders to make the best technology investment decisions and prove patent value. With IPBrain, there will be two platforms for advanced technology products in the world: One is Techinsights, who merged Chipworks in 2016, and the other one is IPBrain from Cellixsoft.
ComputersEntrepreneur

This Online Learning Platform is Used by Deloitte and Bloomberg

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners. They say you learn something new every day. While that may not be...
Technologydataversity.net

The Future of AI: Assistance with Voice-to-Text Translation

Click to learn more about author Rachel Roumeliotis. Artificial intelligence (AI) is now powering conversational commerce in retail, increasingly using chatbots to streamline and improve customer service. This can help with everything from answering customer queries and resolving issues to helping sell more merchandise through product recommendations. Voice-to-text translation is a crucial part of this understanding between humans and machines, and it’s getting more sophisticated by the day.
Marketsdataversity.net

How to (Easily) Tap Historical Data for Business Growth

Click to learn more about author Joe Gaska. Imagine if you could remember every single thing that has happened in your life, and go back to any point in time to see how decisions, both big and small, altered your path. What might you learn that would help shape the decisions you make today and tomorrow?
Softwareurbanmatter.com

PDFBear: Useful and Accessible Online Conversion Platform Today

Digital has become increasingly helpful as the epidemic spreads and a new world emerges for everyone. For their presentations and activities, many students and employees nowadays choose to use digital document formats. Anyone may benefit from document files like Word, PDF, Sheet, and Excel. In this article, we’ll show you...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

NLP Data Augmentation using

One of the most common problems NLP (Natural language processing) projects face is the lack of labeled data. Labeling data is expensive, time consuming and tedious. Data Augmentation techniques help us build better models by preventing overfitting and making the models more robust. In this post I will cover how we can use the transformers library and pre-trained models like BERT, GPT-2, T5 etc. to easily augment our text data. I also want to mention this interesting paper on Unsupervised Data Augmentation (UDA) from researchers at Google where they showed that with only 20 labeled examples and data augmentation combined with other techniques, their model performed better than state-of-the-art models on the IMDB dataset and the same technique also shows good results on image classification tasks. Here are the links for blog post, paper and github code for UDA. Some of this work is based on the AutoAugment paper.
MarketsTechCrunch

African fintech Pngme raises $15M for its financial data infrastructure platform

Less than a year after its $3 million seed round, San Francisco- and Africa-based fintech Pngme has snapped up another $15 million for its financial data infrastructure play. The company is also describing itself as a machine learning-as-a-service platform. Octopus Ventures led the Series A round, with follow-on investment from...
Technologychainstoreage.com

FTD/Proflowers obtains unified data view with Google cloud platform

A leading specialty floral and gifting retailer is unifying goals and optimizing its business across systems, functions, partners, and geographies. FTD/Proflowers is deploying the SoundCommerce retail data platform, running on a Google cloud infrastructure, to create a “single source of truth” around every customer interaction across every channel. This includes order placement, fulfillment and delivery. to unpack the drivers and detractors of customer lifetime value and profitability. This tailors the journey to each individual customer, providing the best possible experience.
Economydataversity.net

A New Approach to Integrate Metadata and Ease Daily Data Operations

Click to learn more about author Tejasvi Addagada. With the ever-increasing variety of tool stacks, managing data has become more complex. The tool-stack needs to be managed along with the data that is either stored or processed by them. As we manage this disparate data actively, self-service business intelligence is possible. Further, this ideal state of management is possible by curating the metadata from all these tools and databases and managing them in a catalog. Most organizations shy away from managing metadata, as it can be cumbersome to maintain the required coverage from all platforms and keep it current. Further metadata is required to govern data.
EconomyVentureBeat

Secure data sharing platform InfoSum nabs $65M

InfoSum, a New York City-based startup providing a decentralized platform for secure data sharing, today announced that it closed a $65 million series B funding round led by Chrysalis Investments. The proceeds bring the company’s total raised to $90 million, and president Lauren Wetzel says that they’ll be put toward doubling the size of the company’s engineering team, growing sales and customer operations, and expanding into new regions.

