Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Harrisburg, PA

Aiming to keep fall infections low, Wolf administration offers free COVID-19 testing for schools

Posted by 
WITF
WITF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Harrisburg) –– Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration is trying a two-pronged approach to keep K-12 school environments safe from a recent surge in COVID-19 cases. The departments of health and education are now encouraging as many school districts as possible to host vaccination clinics, which health experts say can help drive up the vaccination rate in communities where that number remains low.

www.witf.org

Comments / 0

WITF

WITF

Harrisburg, PA
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
677K+
Views
ABOUT

WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Harrisburg, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
Harrisburg, PA
Coronavirus
Harrisburg, PA
Health
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Constitutional Amendment#Covid 19#Covid#Health And Safety#American Rescue Plan#Cdc#Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Medically complex children can’t get home nursing care in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s shortage of at-home nurses for children with complex medical needs has left parents to fend for themselves. Felix Herrerias and Natasha Padilla are the proud parents of four-year-old, Mateo Herrerias-Padilla. Mateo has striking, movie star-level hair. It’s thick, brown, and looks effortlessly windswept. At Mateo’s family home in Lancaster,...
State College, PAPosted by
WITF

State College plans to request a census recount, suspecting a pandemic-related undercount

(State College) — The Borough of State College is listed as having about 1,500 fewer residents than in 2010 in new 2020 population data the Census Bureau released last week. Assistant to the Borough Manager Douglas Shontz said the reported drop in population was not a surprise, given how the pandemic disrupted the counting process last year, even though in reality the population “shouldn’t have” decreased.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Pennsylvania teachers union: Schools should require masks

Pennsylvania’s largest teachers union on Wednesday urged K-12 schools to require masks in school buildings, a measure that state officials are encouraging but not mandating. The Pennsylvania State Education Association cited the threat of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus, which is spiking infections and hospitalizations across the state and nationally, including among children.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Five children died in a fire at a Pa. child care home. The tragedy changed state law, but some say more must be done.

Two years ago, the city of Erie was devastated after an overnight fire claimed the lives of five children at a family child care home. The tragedy on Aug. 11, 2019, has not been forgotten. For those who witnessed the scene at the Harris Family Day Care, the horror of seeing a parent’s worst nightmare come true remains etched in their minds.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

Greens fees: How taxpayer dollars are helping lure U.S. Opens and other national golf tournaments to Pa.

It’s been a great summer for golf in Pennsylvania, and we’re not talking about the weather. Pennsylvania golfing — and related hospitality interests — scored multiple major wins earlier this month when the United States Golf Association committed to playing nine additional men’s and women’s U.S. Open Golf Championships and a host of other national tournaments at two of the state’s top courses over the next 30 years.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
WITF

What to do if you lose your vaccination card in Pennsylvania

It’s important to hold on to COVID-19 vaccination information as more events and venues require proof, and for future screenings and regulations. But if the vaccination card has been lost, there are ways to retrieve the information. Pharmacies can retrieve vaccination records, as long as patients know which location they...
EducationPosted by
WITF

The impact of learning loss on the horizon as schools set to reopen

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps education has been the aspect of our lives that has been disrupted the most. The end of the 2019-20 school year and the entire 2020-2021 year have been unlike any that schools, teachers and students have ever experienced. In most cases, educators have tried their best to conduct classes either in-person with masking and social distancing required or online or a combination of both. Even with innovation and lots of imagination, the conditions were not conducive for learning like in a normal class setting.
Dupont, PAPosted by
WITF

Landlords look for an exit amid federal eviction moratorium

(New York) — When Ryan David bought three rental properties back in 2017, he expected the $1,000-a-month he was pocketing after expenses would be regular sources of income well into his retirement years. He also was counting on the rent money from the properties in Dupont, Pennsylvania, to help with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy