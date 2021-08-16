Aiming to keep fall infections low, Wolf administration offers free COVID-19 testing for schools

Over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, perhaps education has been the aspect of our lives that has been disrupted the most. The end of the 2019-20 school year and the entire 2020-2021 year have been unlike any that schools, teachers and students have ever experienced. In most cases, educators have tried their best to conduct classes either in-person with masking and social distancing required or online or a combination of both. Even with innovation and lots of imagination, the conditions were not conducive for learning like in a normal class setting.