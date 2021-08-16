Cancel
Public Health

COVID-19-related deaths: 336

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:. This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 336: 216 from Tom Green County and 120 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

