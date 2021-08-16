Flash Flood Watch For Northeast Georgia
(Cleveland)- The National Weather Service in Peachtree City has issued a Flash Flood Watch for portions, northeast Georgia from late Monday night through Wednesday morning. Forecasters say rainfall associated with Tropical Storm Fred will begin to move into North and Central Georgia early Tuesday morning and spread across the area through the day. Rainfall amounts of 2-5″ are expected through the flash flood watch, with isolated heavier amounts. Heavy rainfall on top of likely saturated soils will lead to flash flooding.
