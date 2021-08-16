Cancel
“My prognosis is great” — Selma Blair credits stem cell treatment with putting her MS into remission

By KB101 FM
kb101fm.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Selma Blair had a reason to smile at discovery+’s Television Critics Association panel for her upcoming documentary Introducing Selma Blair: Her multiple sclerosis is in remission. “My prognosis is great,” the former Cruel Intentions star said. “Stem cell [treatments] put me in remission. It took about a year after...

www.kb101fm.com

