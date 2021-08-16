Watsonville’s Diamond Technology Institute wins top award

In Native American cultures, it is customary to use vivid narratives to pass down traditions, life lessons and rituals. Future generations learn the ways of their ancestors through oral storytelling. While this has preserved customs among their communities, Scott Manning Stevens, associate professor of English and director of Native American and Indigenous Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, says many of their orally shared histories are generally discounted, ignored or misrepresented by academic historians because of their insistence on written accounts and documents as the most reliable sources for recording past events. He says the result is a historiography dependent on the records of colonizers, missionaries, and partisan historians of the past, all writing with their own skewed agendas.