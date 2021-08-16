Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Watsonville, CA

Watsonville’s Diamond Technology Institute wins top award

By Staff Report
pajaronian.com
 3 days ago

WATSONVILLE—Diamond Technology Institute (Diamond Tech) in Watsonville has been awarded a top award for its programming promoting college and career readiness. The school is the recipient of a Gold Medal for its work with the Career Choices series curriculum and My10yearPlan.com. The school’s Career Choices program aims to help students, starting in their ninth grade year, to create 10-year plans for their future education and career goals.

pajaronian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watsonville, CA
Education
City
Watsonville, CA
Local
California Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Career Choices#Academic Innovations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Rensselaer County, NYTroy Record

HVCC’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion wins award

TROY, N.Y. — For the second consecutive year, Hudson Valley Community College’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (ODEI) is the recipient of an “Inspiring Program in STEM” Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine. The honor recognizes ODEI’s STEM Outreach Workshop Initiative, a free, online program that engages underrepresented students,...
Auburn, ALopelikaobserver.com

Auburn University Professor, Research Fellow Win Top Awards

An Auburn University professor and a postdoctoral research fellow within the School of Forestry and Wildlife Sciences won two major awards from the Forest Products Society at the organization’s recent 2021 virtual international conference. Brian Via, the Regions Bank professor of forest products and director of the Forest Products Development...
Omaha, NEOmaha.com

Countdown to college: Navigating the admissions process during COVID-19

This is one column I really didn’t want to write. I had hoped, like the rest of the world, that as high schools and colleges started this fall, there would be a welcome sense of “normalcy.” But as the delta variant rages and masks are making an unfortunate resurgence, things seem eerily similar to last year at this time. So, let’s talk a bit about conducting the college admissions process during these uncertain times.
Williamsport, PApct.edu

Employee couple establishes graphic design scholarship

A faculty member and an administrator at Pennsylvania College of Technology have created a scholarship for students majoring in graphic design. Brian A. and Joanna K. Flynn have established the Brian and Joanna Flynn Scholarship, which gives preference to students who are enrolled full time in the graphic design bachelor’s degree major, have successfully completed two semesters of study and have a 3.0 or higher GPA. The scholarship is renewable for the third and fourth academic years if a 3.0 GPA is maintained.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

A&S Professor Scott Manning Stevens Awarded a Radcliffe Institute Fellowship

In Native American cultures, it is customary to use vivid narratives to pass down traditions, life lessons and rituals. Future generations learn the ways of their ancestors through oral storytelling. While this has preserved customs among their communities, Scott Manning Stevens, associate professor of English and director of Native American and Indigenous Studies in the College of Arts and Sciences, says many of their orally shared histories are generally discounted, ignored or misrepresented by academic historians because of their insistence on written accounts and documents as the most reliable sources for recording past events. He says the result is a historiography dependent on the records of colonizers, missionaries, and partisan historians of the past, all writing with their own skewed agendas.
Godfrey, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

L&C's Blockton Wins National Award For Commitment To Service

GODFREY — Alexandra Blockton, a student of Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois, has been nationally recognized for her outstanding leadership through service. Blockton, 33, was selected from thousands of members across the country to receive one of four awards given out by YouthBuild USA and AmeriCorps for their annual Spirit of Service Awards. The winners were announced at the virtual YouthBuild AmeriCorps Management Conference on August 11. Blockton was selected Continue Reading
Collegeskempercountymessenger.com

EMCC joins ‘Achieving the Dream’ network

SCOOBA — East Mississippi Community College has joined the 2021 cohort of Achieving the Dream (ATD), a network of more than 300 colleges in 45 states and the District of Columbia dedicated to improving student success. As a network institution, EMCC will work to improve equitable outcomes for students, bolster...
New Town, NDKFYR-TV

Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College offering student debt forgiveness program

NEW TOWN, N.D. – Leadership with the Nueta Hidatsa Sahnish College (NHSC) took a different route to student COVID-19 relief this year. The college is offering a debt forgiveness program to those affected by the pandemic. It’s not loan forgiveness, but those on a debt payment plan with the school can have up to two thousand dollars’ worth of debt forgiven per student. The college has forgiven more than $200,000 of student debt.
AgricultureNewsbug.info

Benton Central agriscience teacher leads national professional development institute

Amanda Mullins, agriscience educator at Benton Central, recently facilitated a two-week virtual professional development institute, guiding 20 teachers from 10 states through the “Principles of Agriculture Science-Plants” curriculum for agricultural science education (CASE) course, according to information from the program. Mullins was selected by CASE to be a lead teacher...
CollegesFredericksburg Standard

CTC schedules virtual new student orientation

For students who were unable to attend the initial orientation, Central Texas College (CTC) will host another virtual new student orientation Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 to 11 a.m. The session is designed to provide students an overview of policies, procedures, class delivery and other information for the fall semester.
CollegesPosted by
Quick Country 96.5

10 Minnesota Colleges with the Best Student Life

When deciding what college or university you want to go to, student life is definitely a factor to consider. You want to spend the next however many years of your life having a good time and making friends, which is why student life is important. Thanks to a website called Niche, they have ranked Minnesota colleges and universities (and colleges and universities around the country) based on many factors, including student life.
CollegesEastern Progress

Letter from the President: McFaddin welcomes incoming students

Hello students, and welcome to Eastern Kentucky University. I am thrilled to have you as a member of our Colonel family. As a graduate of EKU, I can tell you with first-hand knowledge that you are participating in a life-changing and transformative experience. At EKU, we are proud to provide a world-class education to students from many different backgrounds and cultures. The time you spend here will connect you with a network of peers and professionals who will be a positive influence on your life forever.
Collegeswarrensburgstarjournal.com

‘Fortune’ ranks UCM among the nation’s top online MBA institutions

WARRENSBURG — “Fortune Education,” an adjunct publication of “Fortune” magazine designed to provide helpful informational resources to students pursuing higher education, has ranked the University of Central Missouri as having one of the nation’s best online Masters in Business Administration programs. After being launched earlier this year, “Fortune Education” ranked...
Upton, MAthegraftonnews.com

Blackstone Valley Tech refurbishes campus in time for return to class

UPTON – Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School is a busy place, and summer break is no exception. While students and instructors are on sabbatical, it is the ideal time for routine and preventative maintenance, campus improvements, and special projects to be under way. Likewise, the break allows the administrative leadership team to recharge and prepare for the next school year through an annual retreat, professional development, and skill attainment activities.
Fountain Inn, SCgreenvillejournal.com

Fountain Inn High School’s Institute of Automation and Engineering combines essential technology with instruction

The new Fountain Inn High School is bringing an advanced manufacturing and engineering program to the Upstate. The school’s Institute of Automation and Engineering will house essential technology for students to complete STEM-related program pathways during their high school years. Executive director of Greenville County Schools career tech education, Eric...
Eugene, ORRegister-Guard

Eugene School District's technology staff's pandemic response earns national award

Before the pandemic, Eugene School District was still years away from meeting some of its technology goals. "Where we were going is kind of where COVID-19 moved us in an accelerated pace," said Steve Menachemson, 4J's director of technology. "Where we were was, we had no real options for kids to connect at home for remote learning — nothing. There was nothing in place."
Las Cruces, NMnmsu.edu

NMSU associate professor named Honors College faculty fellow

Tracey Miller-Tomlinson, an associate professor of English at New Mexico State University, has been named Faculty Fellow for the Center for Undergraduate Research and Creative Activity, which is housed at NMSU’s William Conroy Honors College. (Courtesy photo by Emily Coates) Tracey Miller-Tomlinson, an associate professor of English at New Mexico...
Collegeskauainownews.com

Kauaʻi Community College Ranked Among Best Nationwide

The University of Hawaiʻi Community Colleges are the best community college system in the nation, according to WalletHub’s 2021 Best and Worst Community Colleges. The study ranked the schools and their systems through cost and financing, educational outcomes and career outcomes. Top community college systems by state:. Hawaiʻi. Wyoming. Washington.

Comments / 0

Community Policy