Watsonville’s Diamond Technology Institute wins top award
WATSONVILLE—Diamond Technology Institute (Diamond Tech) in Watsonville has been awarded a top award for its programming promoting college and career readiness. The school is the recipient of a Gold Medal for its work with the Career Choices series curriculum and My10yearPlan.com. The school’s Career Choices program aims to help students, starting in their ninth grade year, to create 10-year plans for their future education and career goals.pajaronian.com
