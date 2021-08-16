Dove Hunting Season Opens September 4 Wildlife Commission offers regulatory and safety reminders
Wildlife Commission offers regulatory and safety reminders. The 2021 – 22 hunting season for mourning and white-winged doves opens on Saturday, Sept. 4. This is big news for hunters who enjoy hunting migratory birds. It’s also an opportunity for officials from the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission to remind novice and new hunters the importance of being properly licensed, observing state and federal laws and following safe hunting practices.www.caswellmessenger.com
