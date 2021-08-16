Cancel
Eggplant Parm Panini

By Marianne Williams
Real Simple
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFew dishes are as comforting as the vegetarian staple eggplant parmesan. Here, it becomes a pressed sandwich, and it's about time. Rather than fry breaded rounds of eggplant as in the traditional dish, you'll start by roasting the slices until meltingly tender. Paired with sliced tomato, fresh basil leaves, mozzarella, and marinara sauce, the result is nothing short of a revelation. If you're into spice, swap in spicy Arrabbiata sauce for the marinara. Serve with a fresh green salad and light red wine.

#Food Drink#Eggplant Parm Panini#Arrabbiata#Parmesan
