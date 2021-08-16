Azzi Fudd and Amari DeBerry win gold in FIBA U19 World Cup

Kevin Durant is one of the top superstars in the NBA, and his 29 points were instrumental in the USA winning yet another Gold medal. There is no question that Durant's shot creation for Team USA was crucial at many points during the Olympics, and it became clear that not even the increased physicality of the FIBA game was going to stop him from leading his team to the top spot in this tournament. France put up a solid fight, but there was no one who was going to stop Kevin Durant.