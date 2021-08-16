Azzi Fudd and Amari DeBerry win gold in FIBA U19 World Cup
Incoming freshmen Azzi Fudd and Amari DeBerry are the latest Huskies to add gold medals to their resumes, as USA Basketball completed an undefeated run through the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup with a 70-52 victory over Australia on Sunday. The team successfully defended the United States’ 2019 title, where Paige Bueckers was named the tournament MVP. In Bueckers’ absence, Iowa’s Caitlin Clark took home the 2021 MVP award.www.theuconnblog.com
