TALLAHASSEE, Florida – The No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies open their 29th season Thursday with a top 10 clash against No. 1 Florida State at Seminole Soccer Complex. First kick is slated for 6 p.m. The match streams live on ACCNX, available to fans with access to the ACC Network through WatchESPN and participating streaming services. Fans may listen to the match in the Brazos Valley on 97.3 FM and worldwide in the 12th Man Mobile app and on 12thMan.com/live. The match features two of the four winningest active coaches in women’s collegiate soccer with Texas A&M’s G Guerrieri ranked third with 484 victories and Florida State’s Mark Krikorian slotted in at No. 4 with 457 wins.