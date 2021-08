Dalbec went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles and three RBI in Friday's 8-1 win over Baltimore. The first baseman has produced multiple hits in each of his last three starts, going 7-for-11 with a home run, a triple, two doubles and nine RBI in that span. Dalbec hasn't been particularly effective for much of the year with a .229/.281/.422 slash line, but he's beginning to find a groove at the plate. The 26-year-old has added 12 homers, 49 RBI and 30 runs scored across 324 plate appearances. Dalbec will likely compete with Franchy Cordero and Kyle Schwarber for starts at first base.