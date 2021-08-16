Red Sox in top ten of latest Baseball America farm system rankings

When Chaim Bloom was hired, one of the biggest points in his favor by those applauding the hiring was that he would do great work to bolster the farm system. It should go without saying, of course, that the end goal for any organization should certainly not be to have the best farm system possible, but that is a major step toward the ultimate goal in today’s league, which is to actually win at the major-league level. And on that front, Bloom is doing the job. (Though to put everything on Bloom’s shoulders, good and bad, would be an oversimplification.