Chris Sale’s return provides an impact beyond the days he pitches

Saturday was one of the biggest days in recent Red Sox history — as in the last few years — in terms of an impact on the franchise. It wasn’t a super notable game on its own. They did win by 14 runs, which is at least a little notable in any context, but clearly it was a whole lot more than just one win in a three-game sweep over one of the worst teams in the sport. Rather than just a win, it was how they did it, and more specifically who led the way.