TSSAA continues to deal with pandemic-related issues
MURFREESBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The TSSAA Board of Control met on Monday, August 16 at the DoubleTree Hotel in Murfreesboro. Among the many items covered, the Board made final decisions on policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, TSSAA worked diligently to put the measures in place that addressed health and safety so that student-athletes in Tennessee would have the opportunity to participate in high school athletics.1450wlaf.com
