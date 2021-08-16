Insider Basketball Notes From Offseason Workouts

Tennessee returned to the practice field on Saturday morning. The VR2 on SI staff has the notes and observations here. It always starts here. First, Brian Maurer was not at practice for the third straight time, however, it does appear he is still a part of the team at this stage. That could change at any time, we will see. Elsewhere this group looked crisp today. Each guy drove the ball into the routes, and the number of drops decreased significantly. Joe Milton started routes on air by himself, followed by Hendon Hooker, then Harrison Bailey joining in. Still not sure there is much to read into there, as there was no order during mesh drills earlier. Bailey got the first reps with the 1's during Thursday's scrimmage, so it could still be that they are working in rotation as each guy was getting equal reps, and they were not throwing to any particular starters, as the wide receivers were scattered in various lines during this period.