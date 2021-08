Dr. Faith C. Hensrud announced today that she is retiring as president of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College, effective June 30, 2022. “The five years I have spent as president of these two institutions has been one of the most fulfilling times of my professional career,” Hensrud said. “In collaboration with a truly excellent faculty and staff at both institutions, we have achieved many remarkable things together. I look forward to all we will accomplish in my final year.”