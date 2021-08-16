Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Lumber Prices Are Falling—Here's How You Can Save Money On Your Next DIY Project

WNEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you have home projects to complete, now is the time. Here's what experts have to say about taking advantage of low lumber prices, and watch to watch out for.

www.wnem.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diy#Lumber
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
EconomyBHG

Are 'Phantom Loads' Haunting Your Electricity Bill? Here's How to Identify Them to Save Money

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Have you ever woken up in the middle of the night and been able to navigate your entire home without turning on a single light, thanks to the glow from your sleeping computer, TV, printer, or another electronic device? Those little lights are a good indicator of how much electricity our homes use as we—and our devices—sleep.
ShoppingCharlotte Stories

Tax-Free Weekend Starts Today – Here’s How You Can Save

Great news for those who live in the Palmetto State…or those who live just north of the border. Tax-free weekend officially starts today!. During what the South Carolina Department of Revenue calls the “Sales Tax Holiday”, most consumer goods will be exempt from the normal 6% state sales tax, even items purchased online (yes, including from Amazon) – as long as the item is shipped to a South Carolina address.
ApparelReal Simple

A Super Chic Diaper Bag, a Subscription Service for Houseplant Newbies, and More Clever Items to Upgrade Your Life This Week

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. We're all about functional bags; it doesn't matter if they're filled with diapers or bottles of wine, the bag needs to serve its purpose and look good while doing it. Here we've found two that do both. Plus, a hyper-concentrated detergent that's tough on post-soccer practice stains, and a warming lunch container to make going back to the office a little easier.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Mashed

You Can Get 15% Off Your Next Subway Footlong. Here's How

As we increasingly incorporate computers and phones in our daily lives, businesses are following suit, pivoting customer service into the digital space. When the first version of Subway opened in 1965 according to their website, technology was obviously in a different place. If you wanted a sandwich, you walked into the restaurant and ordered it. Currently, a Subway sandwich can be ordered for delivery or pickup on their website or mobile app. Times have indeed changed.
Yakima, WAFOX 11 and 41

How to save water and money in your home

YAKIMA, WA – The average person uses about 75 gallons of water every day, according to the 2020 Yakima water Efficiency Report. One way to reduce your water waste is by replacing your leaky faucets. Even if one of your faucets drips one drop per second, you are wasting 27 hundred gallons of water every year, according to the Yakima City website.
Home & Gardenlaguestlist.com

Reasons Why You Should Not DIY Your Roof Repairs Or Projects

It is good to be handy with basic household repairs, but take a back seat when you need roof repairs. Changing switch covers, hanging new doors, repainting the rails, changing the bulb are projects you can do with simple know-how and the required tools. However, it is not the same if you want to repair or change your roof. You will need the services of experts because the work goes beyond what an amateur can do. The process mostly requires skill, and experience in handling the different tools. This makes attempting to DIY potentially harmful. There have been cases where some homeowners decide to fix the roof themselves, which was disastrous. The temptation may come for you to save some bucks and DIY, but it is advisable to prioritize safety. You will understand more reasons you should not DIY your roof repairs or projects as you read on.
ShoppingNews Channel 25

The best deals you’ll find at Joann’s upcoming Labor Day sale

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. If you’re into crafts or are looking ahead to decorating for...
Personal Financemarthastewart.com

Try the 52-Week Money Challenge and See How It Can Help Amplify Your Savings

Whether you're saving money for a cash cushion, emergency savings, or a long-term goal like buying your own home, it all requires financial planning. But when we adhere to a strict budget, the thought of putting money aside may seem implausible. "Having money in a savings account can provide a certain amount of financial security," says Jill Gonzalez, analyst at WalletHub. "When you have money saved, your life can become easier, because you'll be able to maintain your lifestyle even in the event of an emergency or in the case of an unexpected large expense."
ShoppingPosted by
DFW Community News

10 Fun Amazon Buys Under $20 To Brighten Your Day

If you’ve been feeling like you’re going through a particularly rough time lately, you’re not alone. Bad days happen to the best of us, and you can’t always control the circumstances surrounding them. Whether it’s stress from work, school or perhaps all of the major changes the country is collectively experiencing, sometimes it can be easier to focus on the small details that are within our control.
LifestyleKansas City Star

Can you buy your daily cup of coffee without the dollop of guilt? Yes, and here’s how

When it comes to building your financial foundation, you can have your cake and eat it, too. Throughout my young adulthood, undergraduate days and early professional career I have been overwhelmed with the number of times that I have heard individuals preach, “If you didn’t buy that cup of coffee every morning you’d have ‘X’ amount of more dollars at retirement” or, If you didn’t eat out three times a week you’d save ‘X’ amount a month that could be reallocated toward paying down debt.”
EducationKansas City Star

It’s no secret the college experience is pricey. Here’s how smart students save money

Earlier this summer, I shared some tips and tricks to decking out your college dorm room without breaking the bank. With the school year quickly approaching, and students heading back to their college towns, I’m sharing a few basic tips for college students trying to save money. College is very expensive, an obvious fact to most. From registering for classes, to textbooks, to meal plans, to social activities — it all adds up. Follow these tips to save money everywhere possible at school this semester.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

Here’s How You Can Take Care of Your Motorcycle Chain

While not every motorcycle has a chain drive, it’s perhaps the most common final drive option. And while chains have their advantages, they also require the most maintenance. However, while proper motorcycle chain care requires attention, it’s not necessarily difficult or time-consuming. It also doesn’t require any fancy maintenance equipment, just some hand tools, and a bike stand. So, if your bike’s chain needs some care, the guide below should let you know exactly what to do.

Comments / 0

Community Policy