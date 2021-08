The Portland City Council directed the police to stop enforcing minor infractions earlier this year to reduce the disparities.Portland police continued pulling Black and Latino motorists over disproportionately in 2020, according to a new report. Although Blacks make up around 8% of the city's population, they accounted for almost 13% of the drivers stopped by officers last year, according to the Portland Police Bureau's Strategic Services Division Annual Stops Data collection report released on Thursday, July 5. And Latino drivers accounted for just over 11% of all stops, even though Latinos compromise 10% of the population, the report said. Together,...