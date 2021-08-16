Orange schools set daily COVID case record on 4th day of school year

Families arrive at Laureate Park Elementary School, on the first day of school, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel

Less than a week into the new school year, the Orange County school district broke the daily record for students testing positive for COVID-19 set last year, with 97 cases reported Friday and 259 cases documented since classes began Aug. 10.

More than 380 Orange County Public School students also have had to quarantine since last week, a designation that could mean they miss at least four days of school. That includes 46 quarantined students at Conway Middle School.

The 97 cases reported Friday surpassed the daily record of 88 set Jan. 19, which was the high mark in the 2020-21 school year, according to the OCPS COVID-19 dashboards.

They come as the number of OCPS students opting out of wearing face masks increased to nearly 13,900, or more than 7% of students, up from 8,200 students, or about 4%, a week ago. OCPS, the nation’s eighth - largest, has about 185,375 students enrolled now and expects about 209,000 this school year.

Students in district schools must wear face masks unless their parents send in a note freeing them from the requirement.

Health officials said last week’s student cases likely were picked up in the community but this week schools could see cases that spread on campus.

“We will see a jump in cases probably by Friday,” said Dr. Raul Pino, state health officer for Orange County, before Monday’s county coronavirus briefing.

Students who are positive for the virus and do not wear face masks on campus are likely going to give it to others, Pino added.

Gov. Ron DeSantis banned mask mandates in public schools, saying parents, not schools, should make the decision about whether their children wear face coverings. His decision pleased some parents but also prompted fierce debate, as both the Centers for Disease Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics urged everyone in K-12 schools to wear masks to help stop the spread of the virus, especially the more contagious delta variant.

The first week’s spate of cases and quarantines angered and frustrated some parents who think face masks should be required, given the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Florida.

“It’s just very disheartening,” said Kimberly Bushong, a Maitland mother of three whose 7-year-old son was exposed to someone who was positive at Dommerich Elementary School.

Bushong got a call on Friday from the principal telling her she had to pick up her child as soon as possible. Her son wears a face mask at school but is too young to be vaccinated against the virus, she said.

The second - grader told her a few children in his class did not wear masks, making her frustrated that unmasked children are disrupting the education of others and nervous about having him return, even if he tests negative for the coronavirus Monday.

“If they can’t provide a safe classroom space for him, I’ll probably have to keep him at home,” she said.

Bushong, who kept all three of her children home last year because of virus worries, asked if her son could be put in a class with only masked children. But state rules adopted by the Florida Department of Health at DeSantis’ insistence do not allow students to be separated on campuses that way.

That has made her feel like the system has “completely failed us,” she added.

The Orange County School Board will discuss its COVID-19 procedures at a meeting Thursday.

“My concern is week 2 and week 3 what do we see?” said Chair Teresa Jacobs. “Are we doing enough?”

The Orange teachers union wants the school board to mandate masks as those in Alachua and Broward counties have done. The Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, on its Facebook page, called the leaders in those counties “courageous” for requiring masks, despite the DeSantis administration’s threats they could lose state money as a result.

Since the school year started, 137 Orange teachers or other staff also have tested positive and nine have had to quarantine.

Scott Howat, the school district’s chief spokesperson, said the first week’s cases were worrisome, given last year’s totals, but not surprising.

“I do have to remember we have 100% of our students back. Back then, we had 40% or 50% of our students attending in-person,” Howat said. “Proportionately we would expect it to be higher, and we know that the delta variant is causing a lot more infections.”

COVID-19 cases also have hit Central Florida’s other school districts, which began classes last week, too.

The Lake County school district recorded 72 positive student cases last week and had 680 students who had to quarantine, according to its COVID-19 dashboard. That included a high of 56 at Spring Creek Charter School, a 550-student school in Paisley.

Lake County Schools also had 68 staff members who had to quarantine.

In Seminole County, 84 students and staff tested positive in the last 10 days week, according to its dashboard, which doesn’t separate the two groups. That included a high of 10 cases at Lake Mary High School. Seminole County Public Schools’ dashboard does not include quarantine numbers.

The Osceola County school district has not yet reported cases from last week. Its schools welcomed students back on Thursday, two days later than the three other local districts.

Chris Martin’s sons attend a charter school in east Orange and both tested positive for COVID-19 last week. His 8-year-old showed few symptoms but his 9-year-old was “the sickest he’s ever been,” with a high fever and sore throat that prompted two doctor’s visits.

His son is now recovering but Martin said his wife, who has been caring for the boys, is now positive, too, though she is vaccinated.

The family lives in Waterford Lakes in east Orange and Martin thinks his son contracted the virus at a “meet the teacher” event at UCP Bailes Community Academy, a charter school that focuses on educating students with disabilities alongside those without. At that event, some parents and students did not wear face masks, he said.

“If there was a mask mandate I think that would have made a huge difference,” he said, adding that he loves his sons’ school but feels like administrators “weren’t allowed to make provisions” that would have made the campus safer.

The school had four students test positive and about 50 who had to quarantine, said Ilene Wilkins, CEO of UCP Charter Schools, in an email.

Wilkins said her schools are mirroring the county school district and requiring masks unless a parent opts their child out. Few have opted out, she added. But “meet the teacher” on Aug. 9 was the first day of that rule, she wrote, “so there may have been some parents/students that were just re-acclimating.”

Stephen Hudak of the Sentinel staff contributed to this story. lpostal@orlandosentinel.com