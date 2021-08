Secret State department cables warned in July that the Afghanistan government could quickly collapse following the US withdrawal later this month, a report says.Around two dozen officials from the US Embassy in Kabul gave the Biden administration the stark warning in a 13 July cable to the department’s “dissent channel”, according to The Wall Street Journal.That is where American diplomats are encouraged to confidentially share constructive criticism of White House policy.The diplomats feel as if their concerns were ignored and deemed alarmist, which led to the dissent memo, two State Department officials told CNN.Dissent memos are normally reviewed by...