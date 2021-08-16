Cancel
Public Health

Booster Shot Plans Not Finalized Yet According To Local Health Department

By Jeremy Aitken
starvedrock.media
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you eager to get a COVID-19 vaccination booster shot?. Back on Friday, the Federal Drug Administration approved an additional shot for fully vaccinated immunocompromised people. However folks with the Bureau, Putnam and Marshall County Health Departments say they've not received any official guidance. County health departments cannot give COVID-19 booster shots or any other vaccines without guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health regarding ages and qualifying conditions.

