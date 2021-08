The Youngstown Phantoms hired Brandon Gotkin as an assistant coach, after serving with the Maryland Black Bears of the NAHL. Brandon spent the past three seasons with the Black Bears under the mentorship of Head Coach and GM, Clint Mylymok. In his time in Maryland, the team made considerable strides leading up to their first NAHL Eastern Conference playoff appearance and first round win vs the Johnstown Tomahawks. Brandon has been with Maryland since their inception and was an integral piece of their team's success on and off the ice.