Someone said recently that we may have an early fall, which made me ecstatic, since I have not been enjoying the hot, humid days (and nights) that we’ve been experiencing. Fall breezes, pumpkins, Fryeburg Fair, mums, cool nights, that’s for me. I know many of you residents have been enjoying our lovely Crystal Lake, especially during those hot times. Thank you Suzanne and Lane for doing such a great job as beach guards, and we think it was the ducks, not dogs, making a mess on our pristine beach.