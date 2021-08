TROY, N.Y — “The circus is coming to town!” It’s a phrase that means different things to different people. For many of a certain age, it conjures up visions of the Ringling Brothers, Barnum and Bailey circus that once would barnstorm the nation. The circus would arrive by train, parade giant elephants through town, and set up a gigantic tent where performers would create magic within three rings. The comedy was slapstick, the acts death-defying and it was led by a personality-filled ringmaster, who would, on occasion, belt out a song.