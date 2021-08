Recently released data from the U.S. 2020 Census reveals that Bedford and Blair counties continue to lose population, even as Pennsylvania gains. Pennsylvania’s overall population grew from 12.7 million to 13 million, an increase of 300,321 or 2.4 percent. Population statistics place Bedford and Blair counties among the 44 Pa. counties which lost population. Bedford County lost 2,185 people. (For comparison, the 2019 population of Bedford borough was about 2,677.) Blair County lost 4,267 people, or about the combined population of Roaring Spring and Martinsburg in 2019 (approx. 4,272).