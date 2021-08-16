Jets “Hopeful” Elijah Moore Can Return to Practice Next Week

The NY Jets have been in training camp for over a week now, and there’s been one particular player turning heads in camp and across the league, and that’s Elijah Moore. Moore was taken with the 34th pick and looks like the steal of this year’s draft. With NFL stars like Odell Beckham Jr. and Tyreek Hill praising him and his work ethic, you have to ask yourself, is this coincidence, or is Moore destined for greatness, and we just don’t see it yet?