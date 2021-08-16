Jets “Hopeful” Elijah Moore Can Return to Practice Next Week
Https://twitter.com/Connor_J_Hughes/status/1427311514952900609. Moore has been one of the stars of the Jets’ training camp, routinely making splash plays that have caught the attention of the beat reporters. He suffered a quad injury last week, but it doesn’t appear that the injury is severe. According to The Athletic’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are “hoping” that Moore will be able to return to practice next week. With that in mind, he seems like a safe bet to be in the lineup for the Jets’ Week 1 matchup vs. the Panthers.www.sportsgrid.com
Comments / 0