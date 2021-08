The pandemic-fueled market has come to this: A Southern California compound with an unfinished main house is asking $33.95 million. Located in Hope Ranch, a wealthy community just up the coast from Santa Barbara, the roughly 13-acre property has around 400 feet of waterfront, according to the listing agents. The main home, which is fully gutted and ready for renovation, comes with approved plans to be rebuilt as an Andalusian farmhouse-style residence with 7,500 square feet, up from 5,000 square feet.