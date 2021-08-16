Cancel
Paralympian addresses incoming freshmen at Rampart High School

By O'Dell Isaac
Gazette
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two-time U.S. Paralympian helped kick off the school year on Monday with an inspirational message for incoming freshmen at a Colorado Springs high school. Tyler Carter, a former member of the U.S. Paralympic Alpine ski team, addressed about 375 new 9th graders in an assembly at Rampart High School. Carter’s visit was arranged by TrueSport, an organization that partners with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency to promote positive youth sports experiences “that give young athletes the tools to be leaders in life,” according to the TrueSport website.

