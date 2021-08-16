Cancel
Evening Briefing: Masks recommended in every Ohio county, Cincinnati schools prepare for another year with masks and and Cedar Point roller coaster piece injures woman.

By Spectrum News Staff
spectrumnews1.com
Cover picture for the articleGood evening, Ohio. We're wrapping up the day for you with the most important stories you need to know and your weather outlook. Shower coverage continues to taper off tonight, but isolated showers are still possible late this evening. Areas of fog are likely to develop after midnight, bringing visibility to less than a mile at times in spots. Tomorrow's rain is more likely late in the day, allowing temperatures to warm up a bit more than Monday.

Sandusky, OHPosted by
PennLive.com

Eyewitness describes Cedar Point roller coaster accident: ‘It looked like a metal disc flying through the air’

SANDUSKY, Ohio – An eyewitness said a roller coaster part that struck and injured a woman Sunday at Cedar Point “looked like a metal disc flying through the air.”. The woman, whose condition remained unknown Monday afternoon, fell to the ground after the part struck her in the head, said John Mc Dermott, 27, of Lima. The woman was waiting in line for Top Thrill Dragster, one of the park’s most popular rides.
Sandusky, OHspectrumnews1.com

Piece of Cedar Point roller coaster hospitalizes woman

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Falling debris from a ride at Cedar Point injured a woman on Sunday, according to a spokesperson for the amusement park. The incident was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. According to a Cedar Point spokesperson, a small metal object became disengaged from the Top Thrill Dragster...
Ohio StateWCPO

Cincinnati agrees to join Ohio's $456 million settlement with opioid distributors

The city of Cincinnati plans to join a statewide settlement with three large-scale opioid distributors, despite mayor and gubernatorial hopeful John Cranley’s push for a city-specific suit against the companies that contributed to a nationwide opioid epidemic. Resistance from City Council quashed Cranley’s effort to front a Cincinnati-only suit against...
Ohio StateSandusky Register

Ohio cities revive mask mandates

COLUMBUS — First the Mount Vernon City School District opted against requiring masks for students. Then Gambier, a small village of 2,400, mandated masks indoors in town — where one of the district’s elementary schools happens to exist. Finally, the sheriff said neither he nor his deputies would enforce the...
Ohio Statespectrumnews1.com

Universal masking now recommended in every Ohio county

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As of Sunday, masking is recommended regardless of vaccination status in every Ohio county based on updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines. According to the CDC, 82 of Ohio’s 88 counties have a high spread of COVID-19. The remaining six counties — Ashtabula, Athens,...
Ohio Statewhbc.com

CDC: Fewer Ohio Counties Outside Indoor Mask-Wearing Recommendation

ATLANTA, Georgia (News talk 1480 WHBC) – Only four Ohio counties including Holmes do not fall under the CDC’s recommendation for mask-wearing by all indoors. That’s taking into account the virus numbers for the week ending Saturday. Carroll and Wayne Counties remain at “high” transmission. This, while Stark and all...
Travelnews4sanantonio.com

Cedar Point to close Wicked Twister roller coaster on September 6

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WSYX) — Since May 2002, the Wicked Twister roller coaster has been a staple at Cedar Point. The ride was announced in November 2001 as the world's tallest and fastest double-twisting impulse roller coaster. Reaching 215 feet into the sky and 75 mph, it kept that title for about 20 years.
Canfield, OHWFMJ.com

Canfield nurse practitioner helps woman injured at Cedar Point

Around 4:30 p.m. Sunday evening, Canfield family practice nurse practitioner Elizabeth Zinni was getting in line for Cedar Point's tallest and fastest coaster, Top Thrill Dragster. That's when she walked into the scene of a woman in her mid-40s, screaming in pain after an unidentified metal object fell from the coaster on it's way back down, piercing her skull.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Black Enterprise

Mississippi Newborn Becomes Orphan After Both Parents Die From COVID-19

An anonymous newborn baby girl in Mississippi has been left orphaned after losing both parents to COVID-19. While discussing the “real” impacts of COVID-19 during a Zoom meeting with the Gulf Coast Business Council, Ochsner Health System CEO Wilson Thomas revealed the young girl’s story, AL.com reports. Thomas said the mother of the now-childless newborn was 32 weeks into her pregnancy when she was admitted to a hospital for COVID-19 treatment.

